The March 3 presidential primary was the first time polling took place at the North Memorial Health Training Center in Robbinsdale. The location, which processed ballots for members of Robbinsdale’s 4th Ward, had previously been two blocks away at the American Legion building 3600 France Ave. N.
Election Judge Colleen Patterson had previously overseen polling at the old Legion building, and joked that she certainly missed the popcorn and promise of karaoke later in the evening.
Despite the location change, which had the potential to negatively affect turnout, Patterson said the day had felt “busy," with a long line in the morning. She estimated that there had been more than 40 voters prior to 8 a.m.
The Sun Post will update polling results by Senate District as they are compiled and announced via the Minnesota Secretary of State.
