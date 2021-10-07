Robbin Gallery’s latest exhibit, “Artists who Teach,” will be comprised entirely of work done by Robbinsdale District 281 educators.
The work will represent their “medium, style and creative spirit.”
The gallery opened Oct. 7 and closes Oct. 23. Works can be viewed 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays, and 1 to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The gallery is located in downtown Robbinsdale at 4915 42nd Avenue North.
For more information, visit robbingallery.org.
