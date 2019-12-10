No one came to speak about the Robbinsdale 2020 budget proposal at the public hearing Dec. 3. Instead, the Robbinsdale City Council took that time to review the revenues, expenditures and debt estimates for the next year.
The city plans to move forward with a 6% tax levy increase in 2020, a number unchanged since preliminary numbers were created in September. According to Finance Director Jeff Zuba, the owner of an average $212,000 home in Robbinsdale can expect to pay $916.53 in 2020. In 2019, the average home’s value was $188,000 and paid $851.93; the oldest data presented was from 2015, when an average home value was $149,000 and had a property tax burden of $645.44.
Changes in the general fund budget are attributed to a routine increase in employee compensation and the addition of new positions. These include the transition from the customer service/front counter employee from 20 to 40 hours per week; creation of a full-time officer and full-time evidence clerk at the police department, the hire of a full-time IT employee; and the creation of a recreation facilities manager due to a title restructuring within the recreation department.
The 2020 increase follows a 10.37% increase in 2019 and a 4.69% increase in 2018. However, after fiscal disparities were calculated, 2019’s total levy was 8.44% (the city received funds to offset the tax burden), and 2018’s levy was 6.23% (money was taken from the city to offset tax burden). In 2020, it is estimated that the city will again receive money via the fiscal disparities policy, which will lower the proposed total levy increase from 6% to 5.35%.
The city also plans to allocate $210,000 in reserve funds to compensate for growing staff needs.
Zuba said from 2015 to 2020, the average net property tax increase has been a “modest” $54.22 per year.
View the budget proposal as presented at the Dec. 3 meeting at bit.ly/2PhMiIs.
