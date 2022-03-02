Following a series of reported racist incidents during high school sporting events in February, Robbinsdale schools “will not be competing in any athletic events hosted in New Prague for the foreseeable future,” according to a statement from Superintendent David Engstrom.
The school district joins St. Louis Park, which made a similar announcement last week. The school will no longer compete in any sports against New Prague at least until the end of the school year following an incident at a hockey game on Feb. 15.
Engstrom said the district has taken several steps to support the students, coaches, athletes and staff following an incident during a girls basketball game Feb. 14 in New Prague.
“According to several accounts, the girls basketball team from Cooper High School was subject to racist taunts from some members of the crowd,” Engstrom said during a Robbinsdale School Board meeting Feb. 22. “In my opinion, not only is that unsportsmanlike, it’s cruel to use racial taunts toward anyone but especially toward students.”
According to a release from the school district, during and after the game, Cooper’s student-athletes, coaches and support staff were “subjected to racist taunts from some student and adult members of the crowd.” The release stated there were “monkey noises” and chants directed at the team.
“Monkey noises and chants have long been used during sporting events to ridicule African American athletes,” Engstrom wrote in the release. “We believe our Cooper student-athletes and coaches and the first-person statements they’ve made regarding the incident. We believe the team experienced racist taunts and jeers from the crowd at a high school basketball game in New Prague.”
During the school board meeting, Engstrom said he was proud of the way Robbinsdale Cooper students and players handled themselves.
He said players and coaches met the day following the game to process what they’ve heard. The district invited students to a forum to discuss their experiences. There was also a meeting with staff to discuss the incident and how to move forward.
Engstrom also noted there’s been an outpouring of support from communities both inside and outside of the district.
Several Cooper fans attended the girls basketball game Feb. 18 against Orono. Engstrom noted several Orono spectators chose to wear “Cooper orange” in support of the girls team.
Board Chair Helen Bassett, who said she attended the Orono game, said she was shocked when she heard about the incident in New Prague.
“That stuff can be scaring for the rest of your life,” Bassett said. “But when I saw the girls play and saw they had heart and rise to the occasion, I felt better.”
She said she received several calls from colleagues throughout the metro offering support and heard about other incidents in the metro and beyond.
“We’re not going to just let this go,” Bassett said. “The Minnesota State High School League, they collect fees from every school district. They get paid when kids are on TV.”
Bassett said the MSHSL needs to develop some model policies. “The MSHSL has a major responsibility in this,” she said.
According to a release by the MSHSL directors sent Feb. 24, the organization has plans to launch several initiatives to improve behavior during events.
They include organizing student groups to develop a model code of conduct for all schools; convene a student conference, involving student leaders involved in athletics, fine arts and other activities to raise awareness about student conduct, bullying, gender, race and other issues; and by identify and provide resources to assist schools and administrators in planning, preparing and implementing best practices to address and eliminate these harmful behaviors and support of students and others who have been impacted.
School board director David Boone said as a former coach and current official in the MSHSL he was disgusted by the blatant racism happening at the recent sporting events.
“I stand with our teams and inaction is not acceptable,” Boone said.
He implored the MSHSL to investigate and said people who attend a school activity should feel “welcome, safe and free of hatred and bias.”
Treasurer John Vento noted there have been other racist instances reported throughout the metro.
“We should not kid ourselves. This is happening not just in one school. This is prevalent within our community and in our society. It’s learned at home. It’s not learned at school,” Vento said.
Engstrom said he’s met with administration from the New Prague school district who have committed to an investigation.
“We as a district working are with the Metro West Conference and MSHSL to determine the next course of action,” Engstrom said.
Federation agreement
The Robbinsdale School District reached a two-year contract agreement with the Robbinsdale Federation of Teachers as part of the Robbinsdale School Board consent agenda Feb. 22. Effective dates of the contract are July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2023.
The two-year agreement calls for a salary schedule increase of 2% each year of the contract, and an increase of $71 into the employees’ cafeteria plan in 2022.
“We want to thank all of the teachers in Robbinsdale area schools for what they do for students every day,” Engstrom said.
SEA Olson upgrades
Executive Director of Facilities Jeff Connell said the School of Engineering-Arts at Olson Elementary School is due for a series of upgrades.
The plan is to install new boilers and air handlers; new lighting and control systems; a new fire alarm system with mass notification capabilities; and new single-stall, gender-neutral bathrooms to the school.
“Because this building was an open concept design from the 60s era, it had subsequently been walled off with what is called demountable partitions, which are not real walls,” Connell said. “They will all be removed and replaced with real walls.”
There will also be substantial work done to the roof, windows, parking lot and exterior fascia, he said.
Fifth grade will move to FAIR Crystal Elementary next year to allow more room for construction.
The project should be completed in 2023.
The total amount of base bids for the project is about $12.7 million.
