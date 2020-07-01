Members of the public have an absolute right to ask questions of Robbinsdale Area Schools officials, Helen Bassett, the vice-chair of the Robbinsdale School Board said at a June 22 work session. They can ask anything they want to ask because it’s their money, she added.
During the work session, the School Board discussed the recent audit performed by the Office of the State Auditor and addressed concerns. The audit, which was presented June 15 by State Auditor Julie Blaha, showed no evidence of systemic issues, on the topics reviewed, and no evidence of wrongdoing by specific individuals named by petitioners.
The cost of the audit is concerning to many, Board Chair David Boone said.
The estimated salary cost for staff members who worked on the audit on behalf of the district is about $25,000 plus $1,000 for supplies, according to Greg Hein, the district’s executive director of finance. Those costs are in addition to the audit cost of $69,000 and bring the total to about $95,000.
Superintendent Carlton Jenkins said he is concerned about online statements that could be considered slanderous and defamation of district staff members. There were names thrown out that were derogatory, he said.
Staff members’ names were used in the hiring investigation and in the state audit report, which is a public document.
“You get your name slandered, your name is your brand,” Jenkins said.
After the audit was presented at the school board’s meeting on June 15, Jenkins raised concern that the audit targeted staff members that are African American.
There are two pandemics going on at the same time, Jenkins said, the coronavirus and with racial issues. He asked that community members come in so they can try to work together to address issues.
People shared concerns about names being used in the audit, Blaha said. It is common for petition audits to use staff member’s names if they are going to, in a sense, exonerate them, she added.
Boone said he believes the district has been as transparent as possible. District officials want to focus on the students and educate them as best as they can. This noise in the background is holding them up, he added.
School board member Sam Sant said he has been frustrated with the process. The audit comes from deeply embedded systemic racism, he said. It took so long and it found nothing. Many of the recommendations are already being implemented, he added.
Community comments
Mark Bomchill was a member of the School Board from 2009 to 2014. One of the issues that piqued his interest was the inaccuracies with the irrevocable other post-employment benefits trust.
The issues revealed by the audit should be concerning to taxpayers, he said. The purpose was to see if there was mismanagement of funds, which there was, he added. The district should work with the community to fix the problems that have created trust issues.
Anna Lotzer said she took her two sons out of the district last year. Her sons are six years apart in age and their experiences were very different, she said. She started to notice behavioral issues in the classroom. These issues were distracting and impacted academics, she added.
Last summer, Lotzer gathered signatures for the petition to the auditor. Despite the issues, she didn’t intend to remove her children from the district. She wanted to get down to the bottom of the shift in the district.
There is diversity in race and politics among the people who signed the petition, Lotzer said. When they were gathering signatures, it was not about race. To say racial things about the intentions is far off base, she added.
The community was up in arms after the sudden reassignment of the Armstrong Principal David Dahl, Kelly Guncheon said. Guncheon, a district parent who started the petition for the audit, said he didn’t feel Jenkins was being forthcoming, so he spoke up at a school meeting.
Guncheon said he received community feedback about the culture, environment and performance of the district. The more he heard, he realized there were serious problems. Some were financial, so, they wanted the State Auditor to look into it. The petition for the audit was a community effort to express concerns and ask questions, he said.
The violation of open meetings laws was a large concern, Guncheon said. That is how they communicate with the public. The board and administration have shown they are bad communicators, he added.
Another issue is the purchasing card usage. The district is financially struggling. The card usage is a real problem in that almost $100,000 of spending was taken from a small sampling of transactions and not enough documentation was found to assure they were proper transactions, he said.
The audit is a serious report that identified serious problems, Guncheon said, noting that district officials act as if they were cleared of any wrongdoing. The only solution for the district’s problem is to elect new school board members, he added.
