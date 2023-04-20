Revival Physical Therapy and Wellness continues to flourish on West Broadway in Robbinsdale and will soon open its doors to the public for a handful of community workshops.
Physical therapists Benjamin Britton of Champlin and Peter Stanley of New Hope began the clinic in 2019 as a mobile business. The COVID-19 pandemic was difficult for the company, but in 2021, Stanley and Britton began working with Lions Gym & Wellness Center in downtown Robbinsdale. On Jan. 1, the mobile business switched to an entirely brick and mortar model and rented space at the gym.
“Revival itself was born out of us being a little bit sick of how a big-box physical therapy clinic worked,” Britton said.
When they were working for other organizations, Britton said they might have worked with 20 people in a day. At Revival, they might work with just six. Instead of having many brief sessions, Britton and Stanley see fewer people for an entire hour at a time. Stanley said this allows them to cater their services to the individual, as every body, every shoulder, every muscle is unique and has different needs.
Britton said people can go straight to Revival the day they are injured instead of the typical situation where people have to go to a general doctor, get an x-ray, get a referral and show up at physical therapy weeks or months after an injury has happened.
Both Stanley and Britton said injuries from high school sports made them participate in physical therapy. As they learned how to heal themselves, they found they liked the work a lot. This led them to medical school and eventually, the founding of Revival.
“A big piece once you get into it is just helping people getting back to the activities that they enjoy doing,” Britton said. “Whether it be golfing or running or playing with their grandkids.”
Free workshops
Muscle pain is awful and managing one’s imperfect human body can be a challenge. Revival Physical Therapy and Wellness is hosting three free workshops at Lions Gym & Wellness Center, located at 4123 W. Broadway Ave in Robbinsdale.
At 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 29 is a “Golfers Mobility and Strength Workshop” in which people will learn a tee box warm up, extended range warm up, mobility for a bigger turn and looser hips and shoulders, and golfers’ strength training for off the course.
At 12:30 p.m. is a “Runners Injury Prevention and Resilience Workshop” with tips for preventing common running injuries, strength training for the runner, common running misconceptions, and ways to improve overall fitness and stamina.
At 10 a.m. Saturday, May 6 there will be a “Bulletproof Your Lower Back” workshop that will explore why the low back can hurt, what can be done about it, strategies for preventing future injuries and maintaining a healthy back, strength and mobility training for the low back to keep active and moving, and a discussion about whether posture and ergonomics really matters.
Optional registration for these workshops can be done at jotform.com/team/230434512538047/RevivalWorkshop. Organizers are asking for a suggested $10 donation which will go to Lion’s Harvest, the Lions Gym & Wellness-based organization that supports healthcare in Kenya, where Lions Gym owner Dr. Stephan Menya is from.
Although Revival is out-of-network for insurance, many insurance companies can reimburse clients for costs. Go to revivalpt.net to learn more about their physical therapy services.
Robbinsdale’s Lions Gym & Wellness Center is owned by spouses Menya, a chiropractor, and Leah Menya, a personal trainer. The wellness team also includes massage therapist Cale Albert. Go to lionsgym.com to learn more.
