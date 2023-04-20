p220nw_revival_1.JPG

Physical therapists Dr. Benjamin Britton and Dr. Peter Stanley work together at Robbinsdale’s Lions Gym & Wellness Center in downtown Robbinsdale. Periodically, the pair offers free classes.

 Submitted photo

Revival Physical Therapy and Wellness continues to flourish on West Broadway in Robbinsdale and will soon open its doors to the public for a handful of community workshops.

Physical therapists Benjamin Britton of Champlin and Peter Stanley of New Hope began the clinic in 2019 as a mobile business. The COVID-19 pandemic was difficult for the company, but in 2021, Stanley and Britton began working with Lions Gym & Wellness Center in downtown Robbinsdale. On Jan. 1, the mobile business switched to an entirely brick and mortar model and rented space at the gym.

