Included in the department’s Feb. 13 to 19 reports were these incidents:
Feb. 13- Theft on the 4000 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
Feb. 14- Recovered motor vehicle on the 2600 block of York Avenue North.
Feb. 15- Motor vehicle theft on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.
Included in the department’s Feb. 13 to 19 reports were these arrests:
Feb. 15- A 39-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for fourth-degree driving while impaired, speeding and careless driving near the intersection of County Road 81 and 40th Avenue North.
Feb. 15- A 40-year-old Anoka man was arrested for gross misdemeanor domestic assault on the 5800 block of 42nd Avenue North.
Feb. 16- A 46-year-old Robbinsdale man was arrested for third-degree driving under the influence and speeding near the intersection of 36th and Noble avenues north.
Feb. 17- A 18-year-old Crystal man was arrested for possessing/receiving stolen property on the 3300 block of Oakdale Avenue North.
Feb. 17- A 24-year-old Ramsey man was arrested for terroristic threats on the 4400 block of Toledo Avenue North.
Feb. 17- A 48-year-old man was arrested for violating a no-contact order and felony domestic assault on the 3800 block of West Broadway.
