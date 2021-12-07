Included in the Robbinsdale Police Nov. 22 through Nov. 28 reports were these incidents:

Nov. 22 - Theft-take/use/transfer without consent on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.

Nov. 24 - Motor vehicle property damage - hit and run and feeling officer by means other than motor vehicle at te 3900 block West Broadway Avenue North.

Nov. 25 - Fifth degree drug possession and receiving stolen property at the 3700 block of Hubbard Avenue North.

Nov. 27 - Driving while intoxicated, second degree driving while impaired with two or more aggravating factors at 448 Xerxes Avenue North.

- Fifth-degree possession, driving after revocation, open bottle, possession and warrant for arrest at 36th and Noble avenues north.

Nov. 28 - Warrant for arrest at the 4800 block of 41st Avenue North.

