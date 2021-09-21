Included in the department’s Sept. 6 to 12 reports were these incidents:

Sept. 6 - Fleeing a police office in a motor vehicle near the intersection of County Road 81 and Abbott Avenue North.

- Vehicle theft on the 2700 block of Meridian Drive.

- Animal complaint and public nuisance on the 3200 block of Indiana Avenue North.

- Warrant arrest, second-degree driving under the influence and refusal to submit to a chemical test near the intersection of Highway 100 and 36th Avenue North.

Sept. 7 - Fleeing and giving a false name to an officer near the intersection of 36th and Grimes avenues north.

- Receiving stolen property, fifth-degree possession of marijuana, possession of hypodermic needles, fleeing a police officer and obstructing the legal process near the intersection of 30th and York avenues north.

- Driving after cancellation, driving under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia on the 2700 block of Ewing Avenue North.

- Third-degree assault with substantial bodily harm on the 3800 block of West Broadway.

- First-degree aggravated robbery on the 4000 block of West Broadway.

Sept. 8 - Possession of a firearm with a previous felony conviction and fifth-degree possession of marijuana near the intersection of Beard Avenue North and Lake Drive.

Sept. 9 - Receiving stolen property near the intersection of West Broadway ad 42nd Avenue North.

- Driving after revocation, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, possession of an open bottle and speeding near the intersection of 63rd and Hampshire avenues north.

Sept. 11 - Fifth-degree possession of marijuana, fleeing a police officer, false name given to an officer, warrant arrest, failure to signal and violation of windshield prohibitions near the intersection of West Broadway and 29th Avenue North.

- Second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, warrant arrest and fifth-degree possession of marijuana on the 3800 block of West Broadway.

Sept. 12 - Second-degree driving under the influence, obstructing the legal process, driving after revocation ad careless driving near the intersection of 42nd Avenue North and West Broadway.

- Vehicle theft on the 2600 block of Zenith Avenue North.

