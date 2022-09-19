Included in the department’s Sept. 5 to 11 reports were these incidents:
Sept. 5 - Lost or missing person on the 4000 block of West Broadway.
- Theft on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard and the 4800 block of 41st Avenue North.
Sept. 6 - Warrant arrest near the intersection of 39 1/2 and Hubbard avenues north.
Sept. 7 - Failure to stop and fourth-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of Abbott and Oakdale avenues north.
- Traffic hit and run with property damage on the 4000 block of Lake Drive.
- Fifth-degree assault on the 4600 block of Ewing Avenue North.
- Theft on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.
- Fleeing a police officer and warrant arrest on the 4000 block of 37th Avenue North.
Sept. 9 - Disorderly conduct on the 3900 block of Quail Avenue North.
Sept. 10 - Driving after revocation near the intersection of Highway 100 and County Road 81.
- Warrant arrest near the intersection of Lakeland and 41st avenues north.
- Vehicle theft, receiving stolen property and warrant arrest on the 4200 block of Shoreline Drive.
Sept. 11 - Violation of open bottle law, careless driving and third-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of Abbott Avenue North and County Road 81.
- Warrant arrest on the 4300 block of West Broadway.
- Disorderly conduct on the 4100 block of West Broadway.
