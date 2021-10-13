Included in the department’s Sept. 27 to Oct. 3 reports were these incidents:
Sept. 27 - Theft on the 3500 block of Indiana Avenue North.
- Weapons complaint near the intersection of Highway 100 and France Avenue North.
Sept. 28 - Driving after cancellation on the 4100 block of West Broadway.
Sept. 29 - Theft on the 3600 block of Perry Avenue North.
- Card fraud on the 3800 block of 44th Avenue North.
Sept. 30 - Second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, fifth-degree assault and threats of violence on the 4100 block of West Broadway.
- Fourth-degree driving under the influence and driving after license suspension near the intersection of County Road 81 and Wilshire Boulevard.
Oct. 2 - Driving after revocation and uninsured vehicle violation on the 4100 block of Xenia Avenue North.
- Trespassing on the 4000 block of West Broadway.
- Violation of an instructional permit and failure to provide insurance near the intersection of West Broadway and Highway 100.
Oct. 3 - Driving after cancellation and speeding on the 4000 block of West Broadway.
- Theft on the 4100 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.