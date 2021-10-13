Included in the department’s Sept. 27 to Oct. 3 reports were these incidents:

Sept. 27 - Theft on the 3500 block of Indiana Avenue North.

- Weapons complaint near the intersection of Highway 100 and France Avenue North.

Sept. 28 - Driving after cancellation on the 4100 block of West Broadway.

Sept. 29 - Theft on the 3600 block of Perry Avenue North.

- Card fraud on the 3800 block of 44th Avenue North.

Sept. 30 - Second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, fifth-degree assault and threats of violence on the 4100 block of West Broadway.

- Fourth-degree driving under the influence and driving after license suspension near the intersection of County Road 81 and Wilshire Boulevard.

Oct. 2 - Driving after revocation and uninsured vehicle violation on the 4100 block of Xenia Avenue North.

- Trespassing on the 4000 block of West Broadway.

- Violation of an instructional permit and failure to provide insurance near the intersection of West Broadway and Highway 100.

Oct. 3 - Driving after cancellation and speeding on the 4000 block of West Broadway.

- Theft on the 4100 block of Lakeland Avenue North.

