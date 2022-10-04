Included in the department’s Sept. 19 to 25 reports were these incidents:
Sept. 19 - Seat belt violation, violation of open bottle law, driving after revocation, fleeing an officer and warrant arrest near the intersection of 51st Avenue North and County Road 81.
- Theft on the 4400 block of Scott Avenue North and the 3400 block of Halifax Avenue North.
- Theft and fourth-degree damage to property on the 4100 block of Quail Avenue North.
- Warrant arrest near the intersection of 36th and Lee avenues north.
Sept. 20 - Interference with an officer on the 3500 block of Kyle Avenue North.
Sept. 21 - Theft on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.
- Third-degree driving under the influence with refusal to submit to a chemical test, violation of driving restrictions and driving after cancellation on the 4100 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
Sept. 22 - Violation of a restraining order on the 3900 block of Xenia Avenue North.
- Fourth-degree burglary on the 4100 block of Adair Avenue North.
- Theft-by-swindle on the 3800 block of Hubbard Avenue North.
- Theft on the 4100 block of Hubbard Avenue North.
- Assistance to another agency and fingerprinting on the 4100 block of Hubbard Avenue North.
Sept. 23 - Vehicle theft on the 4500 block of France Avenue North.
- Careless driving and fourth-degree driving under the influence on the 3900 block of 40th Avenue North.
- Simple robbery on the 4000 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
- Fifth-degree possession of marijuana, speeding, driving after revocation and warrant arrest on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.
Sept. 24 - Warrant arrest near the intersection of 36th and Regent avenues north and near the intersection of County Road 81 and 41st Avenue North.
- Tampering with a motor vehicle and third-degree damage to property on the 3700 block of West Broadway.
- Vehicle theft on the 3700 block of West Broadway.
Sept. 25 - Careless driving and fourth-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of 41st Avenue North and County Road 81.
- Failure to stop for a stop sign and third-degree driving under the influence on the 4000 block of County Road 81.
- Vehicle theft on the 3900 block of Hubbard Avenue North and the 3800 block of Major Avenue North.
- Theft on the 2900 block of Ewing Avenue North and the 4100 block of West Broadway.
- Third-degree criminal sexual conduct near the intersection of 42nd and Regent avenues north.
- Failure to obey traffic control devices and third-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of West Broadway and Penn Avenue North.
