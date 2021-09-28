Included in the department’s Sept. 13 to 19 reports were these incidents:

Sept. 13 - Second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and threats of violence on the 3100 block of Halifax Avenue North.

- Theft and first-degree damage to property on the 3400 block of West Broadway.

- Warrant arrest, driving without a valid license and speeding near the intersection of 44th Avenue North and West Broadway.

Sept. 14 - Recovered motor vehicle on the 3800 block of West Broadway.

- Disorderly conduct on the 3800 block of Lake Drive.

Sept. 15 - Obstruction of the legal process on the 4000 block of 37th Avenue North.

- Third-degree driving under the influence, violation of open bottle law and speeding near the intersection of Drew Avenue North and Lake Drive.

- Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle near the intersection of County Road 81 and Lake Drive.

- Vehicle theft on the 4100 block of Scott Avenue North.

- Disorderly conduct on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.

- Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property and recovered motor vehicle near the intersection of County Road 81 and 36th Avenue North.

- Driving after revocation and receiving stolen property near the intersection of 44 1/2 Avenue North and West Broadway.

Sept. 16 - Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle near the intersection of 41st and Quail avenues north.

Sept. 17 - First-degree aggravated robbery on the 4300 block of York Avenue North.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments