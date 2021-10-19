Included in the department’s Oct. 4 to 10 reports were these incidents:
Oct. 4 - Driving after revocation, vehicle theft and traffic crash near the intersection of 36th Avenue and County Road 81.
- Assistance to another agency on the 4000 block of West Broadway.
Oct. 6 - Fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle near the intersection of Lake Drive and Indianan Avenue North.
- Speeding an warrant arrest on the 5000 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Threats of violence on the 3700 block of Toledo Avenue North.
- Fugitive from justice from another state located, fourth-degree burglary, fifth-degree possession of marijuana and fleeing a police officer on the 3200 block of France Avenue North.
Oct. 8 - Refusal to submit to a chemical test, third-degree driving under the influence, driving after revocation, speeding, failure to stop at a stop sign and expired registration near the intersection of 42nd and Washburn avenues north.
Oct. 9 - Fourth-degree driving under the influence on the 4100 block of West Broadway.
Oct. 10 - Fourth-degree intentional damage to property on the 4100 block of West Broadway.
