Included in the department’s Oct. 3 to 9 reports were these incidents:
Oct. 4 - Fifth-degree possession of marijuana near the intersection of Lowry and Thomas avenues north.
- Vehicle theft on the 3800 block of Major Avenue North.
- Tampering with a motor vehicle and third-degree damage to property on the 3700 block of Orchard Avenue North.
- Fourth-degree intentional damage to property on the 4300 block of Beard Avenue North.
- Carrying a pistol without a permit in a public place with an existing felony conviction and illegal transport of a firearm in a motor vehicle on the 2500 block of 45th Avenue North.
- Recovered motor vehicle on the 3600 block of Indiana Avenue North.
Oct. 5 - Possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to drive in a single lane, improper vehicle lights and fourth-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of Highway 100 and 36th Avenue North.
- Careless driving and fleeing police in a vehicle near the intersection of Lake Drive and Zenith Avenue North.
Oct. 6 - Second-degree burglary on the 4300 block of Zenith Avenue North.
- Theft on the 3800 block of West Broadway.
- Assistance to another agency near the intersection of County Road 81 and 40th Avenue North.
Oct. 7 - Careless driving, first-degree driving under the influence (previous felony conviction) and failure to abide by license restrictions near the intersection of Highway 100 and France Avenue North.
- First-degree burglary n the 4300 block of Zenith Avenue North.
- Theft on the 3600 block of Zenith Avenue North.
- Animal at large on the 3600 block of Lowry Avenue North and the 4400 block of 45th Avenue North.
Oct. 8 - Careless driving, second-degree driving under the influence, violation of open bottle law and driving after revocation near the intersection of County Road 81 and Highway 100.
- Warrant arrest near the intersection of County Road 81 and Wilshire Boulevard.
- Possession of ammunition or a firearm with a previous gross misdemeanor conviction and warrant arrest near the intersection of Highway 100 and France Avenue North.
Oct. 9 - Second-degree arson on the 4100 block of West Broadway.
- Careless driving, using a wireless communications device, second-degree driving under the influence and violation of open bottle law near the intersection of Lake Drive and Indiana Avenue North.
