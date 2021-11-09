Included in the department’s Oct. 25 to 31 reports were these incidents:
Oct. 25 - Assistance to another agency on the 4100 block of Hubbard Avenue North.
- Theft on the 3600 block of France Avenue North.
- Fourth-degree driving under the influence and speeding near the intersection of 41st Avenue North and West Broadway.
Oct. 26 - Speeding near the intersection of Osseo Road and Memorial Parkway.
- First-degree burglary on the3700 block of West Broadway.
- Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and by other means, first-degree burglary, possession of burglary or theft tools, receiving stolen property and theft near the intersection of Beard ad 38th avenues north.
Oct. 27 - Fifth-degree possession of marijuana on the 3800 block of West Broadway.
Oct. 28 - Second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon on the 3800 block of West Broadway.
- Theft on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.
Oct. 29 - Careless driving, violation of open bottle law, second-degree driving under the influence and driving after revocation near the intersection of West Broadway and 47th Avenue North.
Oct. 30 - Careless driving and fourth-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of 56th Avenue North and County Road 81.
Oct. 31 - Fourth-degree intentional damage to property on the 3900 block of Orchard Avenue North.
- Threats of violence, refusal to submit to a chemical test, driving after revocation and speeding near the intersection of 41 1/2 Avenue North and West Broadway.
