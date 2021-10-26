Included in the department’s Oct. 11 to 17 reports were these incidents:
Oct. 11 - Fifth-degree possession of marijuana, carrying a pistol without a permit in a public place and unregistered vehicle on the 5800 block of 42nd Avenue North.
Oct. 12 - Vehicle theft on the 4600 block of West Broadway.
- False name given to an officer, fifth-degree possession of marijuana, counterfeiting currency, theft and fourth-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of 33rd and France avenues north.
- Counterfeiting currency on the 3600 block of Noble Avenue North.
- Third-degree driving under the influence, reckless driving, speeding and violation of open bottle law near the intersection of Highway 100 and Brooklyn Boulevard.
Oct. 13 - Fifth-degree possession of marijuana on the 4100 block of West Broadway.
- Warrant arrest, bypassing ignition interlock system and driving after cancellation near the intersection of West Broadway and 37th Avenue North.
- Fourth-degree driving under the influence and careless driving near the intersection of 42nd Avenue North and West Broadway.
Oct. 15 - Possession of ammunition/firearm with an existing conviction, fifth-degree possession of marijuana and driving after revocation on the 6000 block of 42nd Avenue North.
- Carrying a pistol under the influence, fourth-degree driving under the influence, careless driving and traffic crash with property damage on the 3900 block of County Road 81.
Oct. 16 - Assistance to another agency near the intersection of 29th Avenue North and West Broadway.
Oct. 17 - Fifth-degree possession of marijuana near the intersection of 42nd and Vincent avenues north.
