Included in the department’s Oct. 10 to 16 reports were these incidents:
Oct. 10 - Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, altered or defaced registration, permit another to use or possess certificate of title, possession of a fictitious or fraudulently altered drivers license or Minnesota identification, mail theft, receiving stolen property, check forgery and carrying a gun in a public place on the 3500 block of Abbott Avenue North.
- Careless driving, speeding, second-degree driving under the influence, failure to provide proof of insurance and driving after revocation on the 4900 block of West Broadway.
Oct. 11 - Fourth-degree burglary on the 3000 block of York Avenue North.
- First-degree damage to property on the 2700 block of Zenith Avenue North.
Oct. 12 - Violation of a restraining order on the 4500 block of Beard Avenue North.
Oct. 13 - Theft on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.
- False name given to an officer and theft on the 4100 block of West Broadway.
- Receiving stolen property on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.
- Theft on the 3700 block of West Broadway.
- Warrant arrest near the intersection of 41st Avenue North and County Road 81.
Oct. 14 - Careless driving and third-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of County Road 81 and Highway 100.
- Registration of an ineligible voter on the 4300 block of France Avenue North.
Oct. 15 - Careless driving, fourth-degree driving under the influence and driving after revocation near the intersection of France Avenue North and Lake Drive.
- Theft on the 4100 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
Oct. 16 - Lost or missing person on the 4200 block of France Avenue North.
