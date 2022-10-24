Included in the department’s Oct. 10 to 16 reports were these incidents:

Oct. 10 - Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, altered or defaced registration, permit another to use or possess certificate of title, possession of a fictitious or fraudulently altered drivers license or Minnesota identification, mail theft, receiving stolen property, check forgery and carrying a gun in a public place on the 3500 block of Abbott Avenue North.

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments