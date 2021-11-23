Included in the department’s Nov. 8 to 14 reports were these incidents:

Nov. 9 - Theft on the 4100 block of West Broadway.

- Disorderly conduct, obstruction of the legal process and tampering with a motor vehicle on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.

- Fleeing police in a motor vehicle near the intersection of Lake Drive and Memorial Parkway.

Nov. 11 - Fifth-degree possession of marijuana and warrant arrest on the 3500 block of Victory Memorial Parkway.

Nov. 12 - Two instances of officer use of force (hands-on) on the 6900 block of 54th Avenue North.

- Fifth-degree possession of marijuana and driving after revocation near the intersection of County Road 81 and Highway 100.

- Receiving stolen property, fifth-degree possession of marijuana, carrying a pistol without a permit, driving after revocation and warrant arrest near the intersection of 41st Avenue North and West Broadway.

Nov. 13 - Receiving stolen property on the 3400 block of Parkview Boulevard.

- Interference with a police officer on the 3600 block of France Avenue North.

