Included in the department’s Nov. 8 to 14 reports were these incidents:
Nov. 9 - Theft on the 4100 block of West Broadway.
- Disorderly conduct, obstruction of the legal process and tampering with a motor vehicle on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.
- Fleeing police in a motor vehicle near the intersection of Lake Drive and Memorial Parkway.
Nov. 11 - Fifth-degree possession of marijuana and warrant arrest on the 3500 block of Victory Memorial Parkway.
Nov. 12 - Two instances of officer use of force (hands-on) on the 6900 block of 54th Avenue North.
- Fifth-degree possession of marijuana and driving after revocation near the intersection of County Road 81 and Highway 100.
- Receiving stolen property, fifth-degree possession of marijuana, carrying a pistol without a permit, driving after revocation and warrant arrest near the intersection of 41st Avenue North and West Broadway.
Nov. 13 - Receiving stolen property on the 3400 block of Parkview Boulevard.
- Interference with a police officer on the 3600 block of France Avenue North.
