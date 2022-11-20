Included in the department’s Nov. 7 to 13 reports were these incidents:
Nov. 7 - Vehicle theft on the 3400 block of West Broadway.
- Theft on the 5500 block of West Broadway and the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.
- Traffic crash with injury on the 4900 block of 42nd Avenue North.
- Nuisance complaint and public civil matter on the 5600 block of 42nd Avenue North.
- Fifth-degree possession of marijuana on the 4000 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
- Warrant arrest on the 3600 block of France Avenue North.
Nov. 8 - Possession of drug paraphernalia, altered vehicle registration, false name given to an officer and warrant arrest on the 3700 block of Hubbard Avenue North.
- Theft on the 4300 block of Ewing Avenue North.
- Vehicle theft on the 2700 block of York Avenue North.
- Violation of a no-contact order on the 3900 block of Lake Drive.
- Fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle on the 4300 block of 40th Avenue North.
Nov. 9 - Fifth-degree possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, expired registration, failure to signal a turn, vehicle headlamp violation, failure to provide proof of insurance, driving after suspension, possession of ammunition or a firearm with a previous conviction and carrying a pistol without a permit in a public place on the 4400 block of 39th Avenue North.
- Theft and card fraud on the 3500 block of Abbott Avenue North.
- Driving after suspension, interference with a police officer, false name given to an officer and warrant arrest near the intersection of Lake Drive and Lakeland Avenue North.
- Fifth-degree possession of marijuana and warrant arrest near the intersection of 40th Avenue North and West Broadway.
Nov. 10 - Vehicle theft on the 2600 block of Abbott Avenue North.
Nov. 11 - Recovered motor vehicle on the 3700 block of West Broadway.
- Firearm or ammunition violation from a convicted felon, receiving stolen property, threats of violence and carrying a pistol without a permit in a public place with a previous conviction on the 3600 block of Quail Avenue North.
- Failure to yield and traffic crash with injury near the intersection of 40th Avenue North and Memorial Parkway.
- Third-degree damage to property on the 3800 block of West Broadway.
Nov. 12 - Fourth-degree driving under the influence on the 3700 block of County Road 81.
Nov. 13 - Fifth-degree possession of marijuana and fourth-degree driving under the influence on the 3500 block of Abbott Avenue North.
- First-degree aggravated robbery on the 3400 block of Indiana Avenue North.
