Included in the department’s Nov. 29 to Dec. 5 reports were these incidents:

Nov. 30 - Theft and fourth-degree intentional damage to property on the 3700 block of West Broadway.

- Assistance to another agency on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.

- Theft on the 4000 block of West Broadway.

- Second-degree burglary on the 4500 block of Abbott Avenue North.

Dec. 1 - Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle on the 3700 block of Lowry Avenue North.

- Theft on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.

- Second-degree burglary on the 3100 block of Zenith Avenue North and the 2900 block of Zenith Avenue North.

Dec. 2 - Theft on the 3000 block of Chowen Avenue North and the 4100 block of West Broadway.

Dec. 3 - Stolen property received, driving after revocation and warrant arrest near the intersection of Crystal Lake Boulevard and 38th Avenue North.

- Theft on the 4100 block of York Avenue North.

- Stolen property received and fifth-degree sale of a schedule IV controlled substance mixture on the 3800 block of West Broadway.

Dec. 4 - Fourth-degree driving under the influence and careless driving near the intersection of County Road 81 and 35th Avenue North.

- Theft on the 4100 block of Lakeland Avenue North.

Dec. 5 - Fourth-degree driving under the influence, careless driving and driving without a valid license near the intersection of 36th and Noble avenues north.

- Vehicle theft on the 3200 block of Grimes Avenue North.

