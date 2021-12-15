Included in the department’s Nov. 29 to Dec. 5 reports were these incidents:
Nov. 30 - Theft and fourth-degree intentional damage to property on the 3700 block of West Broadway.
- Assistance to another agency on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Theft on the 4000 block of West Broadway.
- Second-degree burglary on the 4500 block of Abbott Avenue North.
Dec. 1 - Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle on the 3700 block of Lowry Avenue North.
- Theft on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.
- Second-degree burglary on the 3100 block of Zenith Avenue North and the 2900 block of Zenith Avenue North.
Dec. 2 - Theft on the 3000 block of Chowen Avenue North and the 4100 block of West Broadway.
Dec. 3 - Stolen property received, driving after revocation and warrant arrest near the intersection of Crystal Lake Boulevard and 38th Avenue North.
- Theft on the 4100 block of York Avenue North.
- Stolen property received and fifth-degree sale of a schedule IV controlled substance mixture on the 3800 block of West Broadway.
Dec. 4 - Fourth-degree driving under the influence and careless driving near the intersection of County Road 81 and 35th Avenue North.
- Theft on the 4100 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
Dec. 5 - Fourth-degree driving under the influence, careless driving and driving without a valid license near the intersection of 36th and Noble avenues north.
- Vehicle theft on the 3200 block of Grimes Avenue North.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.