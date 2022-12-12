Included in the department’s Nov. 28 to Dec. 4 reports were these incidents:
Nov. 28 - Speeding and fleeing an officer in a vehicle near the intersection of 34th and Penn avenues north.
- Recovered stolen property on the 3800 block of Halifax Avenue North.
- Failure to stop for collision and first-degree damage to property on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.
- Child protection call on the 4200 block of Welcome Avenue North.
Nov. 29 - Vehicle theft on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.
Nov. 30 - Vehicle theft on the 3500 block of 46th Avenue North.
- First-degree damage to property and theft on the 3600 block of Quail Avenue North.
Dec. 1 - Theft by swindle on the 4000 block of Perry Avenue North.
- Child protection call on the 3800 block of Lake Drive.
- Theft on the 3900 block of Lake Drive.
- Fifth-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, sale or possession of fireworks and driving under the influence near the intersection of 47th and France avenues north.
Dec. 2 - Failure to provide proof of insurance and driving after cancellation near the intersection of West Broadway and 40th Avenue North.
Dec. 3 - Failure to provide proof of insurance, fourth-degree driving under the influence and driving after cancellation near the intersection of 42nd and Regent avenues north.
- Theft on the 4000 block of West Broadway.
Dec. 4 - Fifth-degree misdemeanor assault on the 4100 block of West Broadway.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Support your local newspaper!
SIGN UP FOR A VOLUNTARY SUBSCRIPTION TODAY!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our advertising news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our breaking news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest email news? Signup today!
Receive the latest features from Scene in the West Metro.
Would you like to receive our latest Business News? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest Sports News? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.