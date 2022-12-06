Included in the department’s Nov. 21 to 27 reports were these incidents:
Nov. 21 - Card fraud on the 3700 block of West Broadway.
- Warrant arrest on the 3300 block of Beard Avenue North.
Nov. 22 - Driving without a valid license and traffic crash with personal injury near the intersection of Highway 100 and 42nd Avenue North.
- Recovered motor vehicle on the 3400 block of Abbott Avenue North.
- Threats of violence on the 3700 block of Toledo Avenue North.
- Recovered motor vehicle on the 3400 block of Abbott Avenue North.
Nov. 23 - Second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Fifth-degree possession of marijuana, receiving stolen property and tampering with a motor vehicle on the 3400 block of Parkview Boulevard.
Nov. 24 - Third-degree damage to property on the 3800 block of Regent Avenue North.
- Second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon on the 4100 block of Beard Avenue North.
Nov. 25 - Tampering with a motor vehicle and first-degree damage to property on the 3600 block of Perry Avenue North.
- Third-degree driving under the influence on the 4100 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
Nov. 26 - Reckless driving, engaging in a cellular phone or video call, uninsured vehicle violation and criminal vehicular operation with substantial bodily harm on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.
- Fleeing an officer, fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property near the intersection of Twin Oak Drive and Twin Oak Lane.
Nov. 27 - Speeding, failure to drive in a single lane and third-degree driving under the influence on the 3900 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Vehicle theft on the 3400 block of 30th Avenue North.
- Theft on the 3300 block of 3300 block of France Avenue North.
