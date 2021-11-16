Included in the department’s Nov. 1 to 7 reports were these incidents:

Nov. 1 - Second-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, theft, obstruction of the legal process and false name given to an officer on the 2700 block of Zenith Avenue North.

- Two instances of third-degree burglary on the 2700 block of York Avenue North.

- Theft on the 4000 block of Lakeland Avenue North.

Nov. 2 - Vehicle theft on the 3800 block of Quail Avenue North.

- Theft on the 3200 block of Chowen Avenue North and the 4000 block of West Broadway.

- First-degree damage to property on the 4000 block of West Broadway.

- Fifth-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of hypodermic needles on the 3500 block of Zenith Avenue North.

- Third-degree burglary on the 4000 block of Quail Avenue North.

Nov. 4 - Driving after revocation and warrant arrest on the 4300 block of 40th Avenue North.

- Vehicle theft on the 3300 block of Abbott Avenue North.

Nov. 5 - Fifth-degree sale of a schedule IV substance mixture near the intersection of 41st Avenue North and County Road 81.

- Vehicle theft on the 3700 block of Hubbard Avenue North.

Nov. 6 - Third-degree driving under the influence and driving after revocation near the intersection of France Avenue and Lilac Drive north.

- Warrant arrest, first-degree damage to property, fourth-degree assault of a police officer, interference with a police officer, fifth-degree possession of marijuana, firearm violation and tampering with fire alarms on the 3800 block of West Broadway.

Nov. 7 - Officer use of force (hands-on) on the 4100 block of Hubbard Avenue North.

- Trespassing on the 3800 block of Orchard Avenue North.

- First-degree criminal sexual conduct on the 4000 block of West Broadway.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments