Included in the department’s Nov. 1 to 7 reports were these incidents:
Nov. 1 - Second-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, theft, obstruction of the legal process and false name given to an officer on the 2700 block of Zenith Avenue North.
- Two instances of third-degree burglary on the 2700 block of York Avenue North.
- Theft on the 4000 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
Nov. 2 - Vehicle theft on the 3800 block of Quail Avenue North.
- Theft on the 3200 block of Chowen Avenue North and the 4000 block of West Broadway.
- First-degree damage to property on the 4000 block of West Broadway.
- Fifth-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of hypodermic needles on the 3500 block of Zenith Avenue North.
- Third-degree burglary on the 4000 block of Quail Avenue North.
Nov. 4 - Driving after revocation and warrant arrest on the 4300 block of 40th Avenue North.
- Vehicle theft on the 3300 block of Abbott Avenue North.
Nov. 5 - Fifth-degree sale of a schedule IV substance mixture near the intersection of 41st Avenue North and County Road 81.
- Vehicle theft on the 3700 block of Hubbard Avenue North.
Nov. 6 - Third-degree driving under the influence and driving after revocation near the intersection of France Avenue and Lilac Drive north.
- Warrant arrest, first-degree damage to property, fourth-degree assault of a police officer, interference with a police officer, fifth-degree possession of marijuana, firearm violation and tampering with fire alarms on the 3800 block of West Broadway.
Nov. 7 - Officer use of force (hands-on) on the 4100 block of Hubbard Avenue North.
- Trespassing on the 3800 block of Orchard Avenue North.
- First-degree criminal sexual conduct on the 4000 block of West Broadway.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.