Included in the department’s May 9 to 15 reports were these incidents:

May 9 - Third-degree burglary on the 4000 block of West Broadway.

May 10 - Fourth-degree intentional damage to property on the 3900 block of Hubbard Avenue North and the 4500 block of Perry Avenue North.

- Theft and warrant arrest on the 4100 block of Lakeland Avenue North.

May 11 - Fifth-degree misdemeanor assault on the 4100 block of Madalyn Place.

- Theft on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.

May 12 - Possession of ammunition or a firearm with a previous felony conviction and fifth-degree sale of marijuana on the 4100 block of Hubbard Avenue North.

- Carrying a pistol while under the influence near the intersection of 42nd and Adair avenues north.

May 13 - Theft and check forgery on the 3900 block of Abbott Avenue North.

- Violation of a no-contact order on the 3600 block of Perry Avenue North.

May 14 - Theft on the 4100 block of Lakeland Avenue North.

- Driving under the influence and fifth-degree possession of marijuana on the 3800 block of County Road 81.

May 15 - Uninsured vehicle driver violation near the intersection of 36th and Grimes avenues north.

