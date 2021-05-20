Included in the department’s May 6 to 12 reports were these incidents:
May 6 - Fourth-degree damage to property on the 2600 block of Abbott Avenue North.
- Theft and fourth-degree damage to property on the 2600 block of Abbott Avenue North.
- Simple robbery on the 4100 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
- Driving after suspension and outstanding warrant arrest near the intersection of West Broadway and 40th Avenue North.
May 7 - Theft and first-degree damage to property on the 3400 block of 43rd Avenue North.
- Card fraud on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.
- Fourth-degree damage to property on the 3100 block of Chowen Avenue North.
- Theft on the 3800 block of Hubbard Avenue North.
May 8 - Third-degree driving under the influence, underage drinking and driving and driving without a valid license near the intersection of 41st Avenue North and County Road 81.
- Third-degree damage to property on the 3400 block of Indiana Avenue North.
- Second-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of Indiana and 37th avenues north.
May 9 - Agency assist on the 7100 block of Bass Lake Road.
- Fourth-degree driving under the influence, careless driving and driving after suspension near the intersection of County Road 81 and 47th Avenue North.
May 10 - Driving after suspension, outstanding warrant arrest and failure to provide insurance near the intersection of Lakebreeze Avenue North and Highway 100.
- Second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and threats of violence on the 5900 block of 42nd Avenue North.
- Card fraud on the 2600 block of Abbott Avenue North.
- False name given to an officer and outstanding warrant arrest on the 4100 block of West Broadway.
- Second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and first-degree aggravated robbery on the 3500 block of France Avenue North.
May 11 - Vehicle theft near the intersection of Lowry Avenue North and Theodore Wirth Parkway.
- Officer hands-on use of force on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.
- Trespassing and fifth-degree possession of marijuana on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.
