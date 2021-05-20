Included in the department’s May 6 to 12 reports were these incidents:

May 6 - Fourth-degree damage to property on the 2600 block of Abbott Avenue North.

- Theft and fourth-degree damage to property on the 2600 block of Abbott Avenue North.

- Simple robbery on the 4100 block of Lakeland Avenue North.

- Driving after suspension and outstanding warrant arrest near the intersection of West Broadway and 40th Avenue North.

May 7 - Theft and first-degree damage to property on the 3400 block of 43rd Avenue North.

- Card fraud on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.

- Fourth-degree damage to property on the 3100 block of Chowen Avenue North.

- Theft on the 3800 block of Hubbard Avenue North.

May 8 - Third-degree driving under the influence, underage drinking and driving and driving without a valid license near the intersection of 41st Avenue North and County Road 81.

- Third-degree damage to property on the 3400 block of Indiana Avenue North.

- Second-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of Indiana and 37th avenues north.

May 9 - Agency assist on the 7100 block of Bass Lake Road.

- Fourth-degree driving under the influence, careless driving and driving after suspension near the intersection of County Road 81 and 47th Avenue North.

May 10 - Driving after suspension, outstanding warrant arrest and failure to provide insurance near the intersection of Lakebreeze Avenue North and Highway 100.

- Second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and threats of violence on the 5900 block of 42nd Avenue North.

- Card fraud on the 2600 block of Abbott Avenue North.

- False name given to an officer and outstanding warrant arrest on the 4100 block of West Broadway.

- Second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and first-degree aggravated robbery on the 3500 block of France Avenue North.

May 11 - Vehicle theft near the intersection of Lowry Avenue North and Theodore Wirth Parkway.

- Officer hands-on use of force on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.

- Trespassing and fifth-degree possession of marijuana on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.

