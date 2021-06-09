Included in the department’s May 27 to June 2 reports were these incidents:
May 27 - Agency assist near the intersection of Abbott and Oakdale avenues north.
- Fourth-degree driving under the influence, driving without a valid license, careless driving and underage drinking and driving near the intersection of 41st and Hubbard avenues north.
- Vehicle theft on the 3700 block of West Broadway.
- Theft on the 3400 block of Indiana Avenue North.
May 29 - Fourth-degree driving under the influence and careless driving near the intersection of County Road 81 and 56th Avenue North.
- Trespassing on the 4000 block of 37th Avenue North.
May 30 - Agency assist on the 4600 block of Lake Drive.
- Theft on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard and the 3700 block of West Broadway.
May 31 - Reckless discharge of a firearm on the 5400 block of 45th Avenue North.
June 1 - Fourth-degree driving under the influence, fifth-degree sale of a schedule IV controlled substance, driving after suspension and possession of hypodermic needles near the intersection of 36th and Grimes avenues north.
- Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle near the intersection of Noble and 36th avenues north.
June 2 - Third-degree driving under the influence, refusal to submit to a chemical test, violation of open bottle law and speeding near the intersection of 38th Avenue North and Memorial Parkway.
