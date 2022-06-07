Included in the department’s May 23 to 29 reports were these incidents:

May 23 - Fourth-degree intentional damage to property on the 4000 block of West Broadway.

- Welfare check and warrant arrest on the 4800 block of 41st Avenue North.

- Theft on the 3700 block of West Broadway.

May 24 - Fifth-degree possession of marijuana and warrant arrest on the 4100 block of Lowry Avenue North.

- Theft on the 3700 block of West Broadway.

- Theft on the 4300 block of Robbins Landing.

- Fourth-degree intentional damage to property on the 3500 block of France Avenue North.

May 25 - Driving after revocation, failure to provide proof of insurance and warrant arrest near the intersection of County Road 81 and 40th Avenue North.

- Fifth-degree possession of marijuana on the 4600 block of Lake Drive.

May 27 - Careless driving, second-degree driving under the influence and driving after revocation near the intersection of County Road 81 and Highway 100.

May 28 - Fourth-degree driving under the influence and careless driving near the intersection of Lake Drive and Ewing Avenue North.

- Driving after revocation and second-degree driving under the influence on the 3900 block of West Broadway.

- Fourth-degree driving under the influence, careless driving and speeding near the intersection of Highway 100 and 36th Avenue North.

May 29 - Second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, first-degree burglary, first-degree aggravated robbery and threats of violence on the 3800 block of Lake Drive.

