Included in the department’s May 23 to 29 reports were these incidents:
May 23 - Fourth-degree intentional damage to property on the 4000 block of West Broadway.
- Welfare check and warrant arrest on the 4800 block of 41st Avenue North.
- Theft on the 3700 block of West Broadway.
May 24 - Fifth-degree possession of marijuana and warrant arrest on the 4100 block of Lowry Avenue North.
- Theft on the 4300 block of Robbins Landing.
- Fourth-degree intentional damage to property on the 3500 block of France Avenue North.
May 25 - Driving after revocation, failure to provide proof of insurance and warrant arrest near the intersection of County Road 81 and 40th Avenue North.
- Fifth-degree possession of marijuana on the 4600 block of Lake Drive.
May 27 - Careless driving, second-degree driving under the influence and driving after revocation near the intersection of County Road 81 and Highway 100.
May 28 - Fourth-degree driving under the influence and careless driving near the intersection of Lake Drive and Ewing Avenue North.
- Driving after revocation and second-degree driving under the influence on the 3900 block of West Broadway.
- Fourth-degree driving under the influence, careless driving and speeding near the intersection of Highway 100 and 36th Avenue North.
May 29 - Second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, first-degree burglary, first-degree aggravated robbery and threats of violence on the 3800 block of Lake Drive.
