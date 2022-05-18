Included in the department’s May 2 to 8 reports were these incidents:

May 2 - Obstruction of the legal process (interference with a police officer) on the 3500 block of France Avenue North.

- Theft on the 3000 block of Zenith Avenue North and the 4200 block of 40th Avenue North.

- Fourth-degree driving under the influence and traffic crash near the intersection of Ewing and Oakdale avenues north.

- First-degree aggravated robbery, threats of violence, possession of any type of firearm or ammunition and carrying a pistol without a permit in a public place near the intersection of 36th Avenue North and County Road 81.

May 3 - Check forgery on the 3400 block of Meridian Drive.

May 4 - Fifth-degree possession of marijuana near the intersection of West Broadway and Penn Avenue North.

- Animal scratch or bite and abandoned pet near the intersection of Highway 100 and 36th Avenue North.

- Assistance to the fire department on the 3900 block of Zenith Avenue North.

May 5 - Counterfeiting currency on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.

- Theft on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.

May 6 - First-degree assault near the intersection of 35th and Halifax avenues north.

- Warrant arrest and uninsured vehicle on the 5600 block of 36th Avenue North.

May 7 - Fourth-degree driving under the influence, violation of open bottle law and improper change of course near the intersection of Lakeland and 39th avenues north.

- Recovered property on the 4200 block of West Broadway.

- Tampering with a motor vehicle and lurking on the 4100 block of West Broadway.

- Theft on the 4000 block of Beard Avenue North.

May 8 - Fifth-degree possession of marijuana and possession of a pistol without a permit in a public place on the 3500 block of County Road 81.

