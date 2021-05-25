Included in the department’s May 13 to 19 reports were these incidents:
May 13 - Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, first-degree damage to property, third-degree driving under the influence, driving after revocation, careless driving, speeding and traffic crash near the intersection of Lake Drive and County Road 81.
- Disorderly conduct and ordinance violation on the 3300 block of Drew Avenue North.
- Driving after revocation and warrant arrest near the intersection of 40th Avenue North and County Road 81.
May 14 - First-degree driving under the influence, violating driver’s license restrictions, bypassing ignition interlock, failure to provide driver’s license and careless driving on the 4600 block of Lake Drive.
- Neighborhood dispute on the 4100 block of Hubbard Avenue North.
May 15 - Possession of a firearm in a public place with a previous felony conviction, second-degree driving under the influence and careless driving near the intersection of Lake Drive and Drew Avenue North.
- Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, fifth-degree possession of marijuana, possessing ammunition or a firearm with a previous felony conviction, third-degree driving under the influence and driving after revocation near the intersection of County Road 81 and 40th Avenue North.
- Possession of ammunition or a firearm in a public place, receiving stolen property, fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle and speeding near the intersection of 42nd and Welcome avenues north.
May 16 - Fourth-degree assault of a police officer, obstruction of the legal process, third-degree driving under the influence, refusal to submit to a chemical test, careless driving and speeding near the intersection of County Road 81 and Abbott Avenue North.
- Possession of ammunition or a firearm in a public place with a previous felony conviction, obstruction of the legal process, and fourth-degree assault of a police officer on the 3800 block of Lake Drive.
- Theft and outstanding warrant arrest on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.
May 17 - Fifth-degree possession of marijuana and receiving stolen property near the intersection of Zenith and 35th avenues north.
- Animal at large and harboring an animal without license or vaccination on the 3500 block of Grimes Avenue North.
- Agency assist on the 4100 block of Douglas Drive North.
- Card fraud on the 3600 block of Halifax Avenue North.
- Damage to a squad car on the 4100 block of Hubbard Avenue North.
May 18 - Animal scratch/bite on the 4000 block of Welcome Avenue North.
- Receiving stolen property, driving after revocation and tampering with a motor vehicle near the intersection of Highway 100 and Brooklyn Boulevard.
