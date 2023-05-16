Included in the police reports were these incidents:
May 1 - Fourth-degree driving while impaired, over 1.4 grams of cannabis in motor vehicle, speeding, license plates not in front and rear of vehicle, driving while under the influence of alcohol, and instruction permit violations by a person over 18 years of age near 36th Avenue North and Douglas Drive North.
- Vehicle theft at the block of 4200 Welcome Avenue North.
- Fifth-degree assault at the 4100 block of Adair Avenue North.
- Theft at the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.
May 2 - Lost dog on the 3500 block of Indiana Avenue North.
May 3 - Fifth degree possession of drugs, not a small amount of cannabis, and driving after revocation of license at the 3800 block of West Broadway.
- Brawling or fighting on the block of 3700 Toledo Avenue North.
- Dog bites on the block of 4000 Welcome Avenue North.
- Theft, tampering with a motor vehicle, and damaging property at the 3000 block of Grimes Avenue North.
May 4 - Theft and possession of shoplifting gear at the 4000 block of West Broadway.
- Animal at large, harboring a cat or dog without proper license and rabies vaccination at the 3600 block of Noble Avenue North.
- Theft, third degree burglary and financial transaction card at the 3900 block of West Broadway.
