Included in the department’s March 8 to 14 reports were these incidents:

March 8 - Theft and fleeing a police officer without a vehicle on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.

- Vehicle theft on the 3800 block of Regent Avenue North.

- Fourth-degree burglary on the 3400 block of France Avenue North.

March 9 - Possession of ammunition or a firearm with a prior conviction, careless driving, driving after cancellation and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle near the intersection of 42nd and Railroad avenues north.

- Third-degree driving under the influence, speeding and driving after cancellation on the 6200 block of northbound County Road 81.

March 10 - Theft on the 3800 block of West Broadway.

- First-degree assault on the 2700 block of Abbott Avenue North.

- Receiving stolen property near the intersection of West Broadway and 39th Avenue North.

March 11 - Driving after revocation and outstanding warrant arrest near the intersection of June and 36th avenues north.

- Speeding, outstanding warrant arrest, failure to obey traffic device and driving after revocation near the intersection of Lowry and Penn avenues north.

March 12 - Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle near the intersection of County Road 81 and 40th Avenue North.

March 13 - Fourth-degree driving under the influence, speeding, careless driving and driving after revocation near the intersection of County Road 81 and Highway 100.

March 14 - Outstanding warrant arrest and false identity given to a police officer on the 3900 block of West Broadway.

- First-degree driving under the influence, driving after cancellation, failure to abide by license restrictions, speeding, failure to display license plates and failure to drive in a single lane near the intersection of Kyle and 36th avenues north.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments