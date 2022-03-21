Included in the department’s March 7 to 13 reports were these incidents:

March 7 - Second-degree driving under the influence and careless driving near the intersection of Regent and 42nd avenues north.

March 8 - Fifth-degree assault on the 4000 block of 37th Avenue North.

- Second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon causing substantial bodily harm, reckless driving, fleeing police in a motor vehicle, driving after cancellation, interference with a police officer, receiving stolen property, first-degree damage to property and third-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of Lowry Avenue North and Theodore Wirth Parkway.

- Second-degree burglary on the 3800 block of Zenith Avenue North.

- First-degree damage to property near the intersection of 42nd 1/2 Avenue North and West Broadway.

March 9 - Receiving stolen property, possession of ammunition or a firearm, tampering with a motor vehicle, driving after revocation and theft near the intersection of 36th and France avenues north.

- Fifth-degree possession of marijuana, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and driving after revocation on the 3400 block of 47th Avenue North.

March 10 - Third-degree burglary and card fraud on the 3600 block of Lee Avenue North.

- First-degree aggravated robbery near the intersection of 35th and Grimes avenues north.

- Driving after revocation and warrant arrest near the intersection of County Road 81 and Abbott Avenue North.

- Theft on the 4100 block of Lake Road.

March 11 - First-degree driving under the influence, driving after revocation and careless driving near the intersection of Highway 100 and County Road 81.

- Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and by other means near the intersection of County Road 81 and Highway 100.

- Harassment on the 4100 block of Hubbard Avenue North.

March 12 - Fifth-degree assault on the 4200 block of West Broadway.

- Fifth-degree possession of marijuana, driving after revocation, speeding and failure to provide proof of insurance near the intersection of County Road 81 and Lake Drive.

- Card fraud on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.

March 13 - Third-degree driving under the influence, driving after cancellation and careless driving near the intersection of 42nd and Zane avenues north.

- Possession of ammunition or a firearm with a previous felony conviction, failure to display license plates, driving after revocation and warrant arrest near the intersection of 36th and Noble avenue north.

