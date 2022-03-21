Included in the department’s March 7 to 13 reports were these incidents:
March 7 - Second-degree driving under the influence and careless driving near the intersection of Regent and 42nd avenues north.
March 8 - Fifth-degree assault on the 4000 block of 37th Avenue North.
- Second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon causing substantial bodily harm, reckless driving, fleeing police in a motor vehicle, driving after cancellation, interference with a police officer, receiving stolen property, first-degree damage to property and third-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of Lowry Avenue North and Theodore Wirth Parkway.
- Second-degree burglary on the 3800 block of Zenith Avenue North.
- First-degree damage to property near the intersection of 42nd 1/2 Avenue North and West Broadway.
March 9 - Receiving stolen property, possession of ammunition or a firearm, tampering with a motor vehicle, driving after revocation and theft near the intersection of 36th and France avenues north.
- Fifth-degree possession of marijuana, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and driving after revocation on the 3400 block of 47th Avenue North.
March 10 - Third-degree burglary and card fraud on the 3600 block of Lee Avenue North.
- First-degree aggravated robbery near the intersection of 35th and Grimes avenues north.
- Driving after revocation and warrant arrest near the intersection of County Road 81 and Abbott Avenue North.
- Theft on the 4100 block of Lake Road.
March 11 - First-degree driving under the influence, driving after revocation and careless driving near the intersection of Highway 100 and County Road 81.
- Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and by other means near the intersection of County Road 81 and Highway 100.
- Harassment on the 4100 block of Hubbard Avenue North.
March 12 - Fifth-degree assault on the 4200 block of West Broadway.
- Fifth-degree possession of marijuana, driving after revocation, speeding and failure to provide proof of insurance near the intersection of County Road 81 and Lake Drive.
- Card fraud on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.
March 13 - Third-degree driving under the influence, driving after cancellation and careless driving near the intersection of 42nd and Zane avenues north.
- Possession of ammunition or a firearm with a previous felony conviction, failure to display license plates, driving after revocation and warrant arrest near the intersection of 36th and Noble avenue north.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.