Included in the Robbinsdale police reports for March 6 to 12 were these incidents:
March 6 - Fourth-degree damage to property at the block of 3600 Perry Avenue North
-Third-degree drug possession of 50 or more narcotic dosages, failure to use seat belt, interference with peace officer, false name given and introduction of contraband liquor or drug into jail/lockup/prison at the block of 4300 West Broadway
March 7 - Failure to drive in a single lane, failure to stop for stop sign, prohibited lights, tint too dark, operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, fourth-degree driving while impaired, and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle at the intersection of Abbott Avenue North and Oakdale Avenue North
March 8 - Driving while under the influence of alcohol and vehicle property damage at the block of 3900 740 County Road 81
-Possession of burglary or theft tools and fourth-degree damage to property at the block of 3700 Lee Avenue North
-Driving under the influence of alcohol, second-degree driving while impaired and fourth-degree damage to property at the block of 4300 Grimes Avenue North
March 9 - Fourth-degree driving while under the influence of alcohol and driving after license was suspended at the intersection of 40th Avenue North and West Broadway
-Identity theft at the block of 3800 West Broadway
March 10 - Fleeing a peace officer on County Road 81
March 11 - Fifth-degree possession of marijuana (not a small amount), careless driving, driving under influence of alcohol, second-degree driving while impaired, open bottle law violation and second-degree driving while impaired at the intersection of County Road 81 and Abbott Avenue North
March 12 - Abandoned vehicle without consent of property owner, park for more than six consecutive hours at any time and license plates required on front and rear of vehicle at the block of 4200 Zane Avenue North
- Careless driving, driving while impaired by alcohol, refusal or failure of breath test and chemical test and third-degree driving while impaired with one aggravating factor at the intersection of Highway 100 and 42nd Avenue North
- Fourth-degree damage to property at block of 3500 Lowry Avenue North
- Traffic violation of displaying another’s plates, uninsured vehicle owner and driving after suspension at the intersection of County Road 81 and 36th Avenue North
- Operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, third-degree driving while impaired with one aggravating factor at the intersection of West Broadway and 41st Avenue North
