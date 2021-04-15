Included in the department’s March 29 to April 4 reports were these incidents:
March 29 - First-degree and second-degree sale of drugs on the 400 block of Ferndale Woods Road.
- First-degree driving under the influence, driving after cancellation and violation of driving restrictions near the intersection of France and 36th avenues north.
- Two incidents of theft on the 3800 block of West Broadway.
- Fourth-degree intentional damage to property on the 4800 block of 41st Avenue North.
March 30 - Second-degree burglary and violation of a no-contact order on the 3400 block of Zenith Avenue North.
- Fourth-degree driving under the influence and outstanding warrant arrest on the 4800 block of 36th Avenue North.
April 1 - Second-degree driving under the influence, obstruction of the legal process, speeding and careless driving near the intersection of 42nd and Yates avenues north.
April 3 - Fifth-degree possession of marijuana and driving after cancellation near the intersection of Indiana Avenue North and Lake Drive.
- Fourth-degree driving under the influence and traffic crash with property damage near the intersection of France and Oakdale avenues north.
- Fifth-degree sale of a Schedule IV controlled substance and outstanding warrant arrest on the 4100 block of Adair Avenue North.
- Fourth-degree driving under the influence, fleeing a police officer, driving after suspension, speeding and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle near the intersection of Dowling and Xerxes avenues north.
April 4 - Fourth-degree driving under the influence and refusal to submit to a chemical test on the 4000 block of Lake Drive.
- Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and fourth-degree driving under the influence on the 3400 block of County Road 81.
- Theft on the 4200 block of Vera Cruz Avenue North.
- Fifth-degree sale of marijuana, failure to provide drivers license, possession of hypodermic needles, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree driving under the influence, failure to drive in a single lane and careless driving on the 2500 block of Byrd Avenue North.
