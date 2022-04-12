Included in the department’s March 28 to April 3 reports were these incidents:
March 28 - False name given to an officer on the 4200 block of West Broadway.
- Fifth-degree misdemeanor assault on the 3200 block of France Avenue North.
March 29 - Receiving stolen property, tampering with a motor vehicle and warrant arrest near the intersection of 35th Avenue North and County Road 81.
- Fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct on the 3700 block of West Broadway.
- Fifth-degree possession of marijuana on the 3800 block of West Broadway.
- Obstruction of the legal process on the 4000 block of 37th Avenue North.
March 30 - Driving after cancellation, violation of drivers license restrictions and failure to obey traffic control device near the intersection of Penn Avenue North and Osseo Road.
- Theft on the 4500 block of Lake Drive.
- Warrant arrest and fleeing police on the 4300 block of Robbins Landing.
March 31 - Fifth-degree possession of marijuana, counterfeiting currency and warrant arrest on the 4000 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
- Stolen vehicle recovered near the intersection of 38th and Hubbard avenues north.
April 2 - First-degree assault causing great bodily harm on the 4000 block of 37th Avenue North.
- Interference with a police officer, third-degree driving under the influence, failure to provide proof of insurance and violation of open bottle law on the 4200 block of West Broadway.
April 3 - Third-degree driving under the influence, driving without a valid license and failure to drive in a single lane near the intersection of Highway 100 and Duluth Street.
- Third-degree driving under the influence and carrying a pistol under the influence near the intersection of West Broadway and Oakdale Avenue North.
