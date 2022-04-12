Included in the department’s March 28 to April 3 reports were these incidents:

March 28 - False name given to an officer on the 4200 block of West Broadway.

- Fifth-degree misdemeanor assault on the 3200 block of France Avenue North.

March 29 - Receiving stolen property, tampering with a motor vehicle and warrant arrest near the intersection of 35th Avenue North and County Road 81.

- Fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct on the 3700 block of West Broadway.

- Fifth-degree possession of marijuana on the 3800 block of West Broadway.

- Obstruction of the legal process on the 4000 block of 37th Avenue North.

March 30 - Driving after cancellation, violation of drivers license restrictions and failure to obey traffic control device near the intersection of Penn Avenue North and Osseo Road.

- Theft on the 4500 block of Lake Drive.

- Warrant arrest and fleeing police on the 4300 block of Robbins Landing.

March 31 - Fifth-degree possession of marijuana, counterfeiting currency and warrant arrest on the 4000 block of Lakeland Avenue North.

- Stolen vehicle recovered near the intersection of 38th and Hubbard avenues north.

April 2 - First-degree assault causing great bodily harm on the 4000 block of 37th Avenue North.

- Interference with a police officer, third-degree driving under the influence, failure to provide proof of insurance and violation of open bottle law on the 4200 block of West Broadway.

April 3 - Third-degree driving under the influence, driving without a valid license and failure to drive in a single lane near the intersection of Highway 100 and Duluth Street.

- Third-degree driving under the influence and carrying a pistol under the influence near the intersection of West Broadway and Oakdale Avenue North.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments