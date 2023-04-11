Included in the police reports were these incidents:
March 27 - Driving after commercial driver’s license has been denied or disqualified near the intersection of Highway 100 & Frances Avenue North.
- Fleeing a peace officer by means other than a motor vehicle and obstructing the legal process near the intersection of 36th and France avenues north.
- Vehicle property damage on the 4100 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
- Failure to drive in a single lane, driving under the influence of alcohol, failure or refusal of breath test and second-degree driving while impaired with two or more aggravating factors near the intersection of 45 1/2 Avenue North and West Broadway
March 28 - Nuisance on the 3100 block of Grimes Avenue North.
- Pharmacy possession, control, manufacture, sale, furnish, dispense and/or dispose of hypodermic syringes/needles, fifth-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, parking within an intersection, third-degree driving while impaired with one aggravating factor and driving after license revocation near the intersection of Lake Drive and Memorial Parkway.
March 29 - Fourth-degree damage to property on the 2900 block of Drew Avenue North.
- Driving under the influence near the intersection of 41st and Lakeland avenues north.
March 30 - Animal at large on the 3600 block of Noble Avenue North and the 4300 block of Unity Avenue North.
March 31 - Disorderly conduct on the 4100 block of West Broadway.
- Third-degree burglary on the 3300 block of Oakdale Avenue North.
April 1 - Theft on the 4000 block of West Broadway
- Failure to stop for a crash and driving after license cancellation near the intersection of Highway 100 and France Avenue North.
- Nuisance on the 3600 block of France Avenue North.
- Reckless driving, fourth-degree driving under the influence and criminal vehicular operation near the intersection of Highway 100 and West Broadway.
-Theft on the 4100 block of West Broadway.
April 2 - Fourth-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of Lakeland Avenue North and West Broadway.
- Nuisance on the 4300 block of Robbins Landing.
Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
