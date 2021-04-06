Included in the department’s March 22 to 28 reports were these incidents:
March 22 - Lurking and obstruction of the legal process on the 4100 block of Zenith Avenue North.
- Second-degree driving under the influence, driving after cancellation, tampering with an ignition interlock device, operation of an unregistered vehicle and speeding near the intersection of 42nd Avenue North and County Road 81.
March 23 - First-degree aggravated robbery and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon on the 3900 block of Lake Drive.
- Fifth-degree possession of marijuana and failure to stop at a traffic signal near the intersection of 40th Avenue North and County Road 81.
March 25 - Theft on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.
March 26 - Fourth-degree driving under the influence, careless driving, speeding and violation of instructional permit near the intersection of Lake Drive and Ewing Avenue North.
- Fourth-degree driving under the influence and driving without a valid license near the intersection of June and 36th avenues north.
- Trespassing on the 3500 block of France Avenue North.
- False name given to an officer and outstanding warrant arrest near the intersection of West Broadway and Vera Cruz Avenue North.
March 27 - Fifth-degree possession of marijuana and driving after cancellation near the intersection of 42nd Avenue North and West Broadway.
- Receiving stolen property near the intersection of County Road 81 and 36th Avenue North.
- Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and by other means near the intersection of County Road 81 and 36th Avenue North.
- First-degree aggravated robbery on the 3600 block of Perry Avenue North.
March 28 - Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and driving after cancellation near the intersection of County Road 81 and 40th Avenue North.
