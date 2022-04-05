Included in the department’s March 21 to 27 reports were these incidents:
March 21 - Third-degree driving under the influence, improper change of course/failure to signal and failure to stop near the intersection of West Broadway and Douglas Avenue North.
- Trespassing on the 4300 block of Robbins Landing.
- Theft on the 3800 block of West Broadway.
- Carrying a pistol in a public place without a permit with an existing felony; carrying a pistol under the influence of alcohol; violation of open bottle law; failure to provide insurance; driving without a valid license; speeding; failure to drive in a single lane; and warrant arrest on the 4900 block of County Road 81.
March 22 - Second-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of County Road 81 and 51st Avenue North.
- Assistance to another agency near the intersection of County Road 81 and West Broadway.
- Interference with a 911 call on the 4300 block of Robbins Landing.
March 23 - Lost or missing person reported on the 300 block of Zenith Avenue North.
March 24 - Third-degree driving under the influence and warrant arrest near the intersection of 37th Avenue North and West Broadway.
- Traffic crash with injury near the intersection of Regent and 42nd avenues north.
March 25 - First-degree criminal sexual conduct on the 3300 block of Ewing Avenue North.
- Theft on the 3300 block of Oakdale Avenue North and the 3700 block of West Broadway.
March 26 - Second-degree driving under the influence and careless driving near the intersection of Highway 100 and 42nd Avenue North.
- Third-degree driving under the influence; underage drinking and driving; failure to obey a traffic control device; and violation of an instructional permit near the intersection of Robbins Landing and West Broadway.
- Speeding and fourth-degree driving under the influence on the 4800 block of West Broadway.
March 27 - Second-degree driving under the influence and careless driving near the intersection of County Road 81 and Abbott Avenue North.
- Third-degree burglary on the 4000 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
- Careless driving and third-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of 42nd and Yates avenues north.
- First-degree assault with great bodily harm on the 3300 block of Beard Avenue North.
