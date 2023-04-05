Included in the Robbinsdale police reports were these incidents:

March 20 - Second-degree arson damaging a building worth over $1000 using fire or explosives at the 4400 block of 46th Avenue North.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments