Included in the Robbinsdale police reports were these incidents:
March 20 - Second-degree arson damaging a building worth over $1000 using fire or explosives at the 4400 block of 46th Avenue North.
March 21 - Dangerous weapons at the intersection of 40th Avenue North and County Road 81.
March 22 - Vehicle property damage hit-and-run at the block of 3100 Grimes Avenue North.
- Possession of over 1.4 grams of marijuana in motor vehicle and driving after license revocation at the block of 3700 County Road 81.
- Driving without valid license or ability to produce proof of insurance at the intersection of 41st Avenue North and Lakeland Avenue North.
March 23 - Operating vehicle with expired registration, failure to stop for traffic control signal and fleeing a peace officer in a vehicle at the block of 3600 County Road 81.
March 24 - Driving after cancellation of license at the intersection of County Road 81 and Lake Drive.
- Animal not maintained in accordance with a general standard of care necessary for the species at the block of 3700 Quail Avenue North.
- Failure to stop for collision at the intersection of France Avenue North and 36th Avenue North.
March 25 - Careless driving under the influence of alcohol with two or more aggravating factors after license has been revoked in possession of open receptacle containing an alcoholic beverage at the 4100 block of Lake Drive.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.