Included in the department’s March 15 to 21 reports were these incidents:
March 15 -Fourth-degree intentional damage to property on the 3800 block of West Broadway.
March 16 - Fifth-degree possession of marijuana and third-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of 40th Avenue North and County Road 81.
March 17 - Life assist on the 3700 block of Hubbard Avenue North.
- Fourth-degree intentional damage to property on the 3700 block of West Broadway.
- Driving after revocation and outstanding warrant arrest near the intersection of Oakdale and Abbott avenues north.
March 18 - Driving after suspension, giving an officer a false name and speeding near the intersection of Highway 100 and County Road 81.
- Fifth-degree possession of marijuana and outstanding warrant arrest near the intersection of Highway 100 and France Avenue North.
March 19 - Second-degree driving under the influence and violation of an open bottle policy on the 4100 block of Lake Drive.
March 20 - Fifth-degree possession of marijuana, second-degree driving under the influence, violation of open bottle law, driving after revocation and careless driving near the intersection of County Road 81 and 47th Avenue North.
- Theft on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.
- First-degree burglary, first-degree damage to property, second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, and threats of violence (reckless disregard of risk) on the 3400 block of Zenith Avenue North.
March 21 - Firth-degree damage to property on the 2700 block of York Avenue North.
- Theft on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.
