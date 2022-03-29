Included in the department’s March 14 to 20 reports were these incidents:
March 14 - Stolen property from a precious or scrap metal dealer on the 4300 block of Toledo Avenue North.
- Theft on the 3800 block of Lake Drive.
- Warrant arrest on the 3100 block of Grimes Avenue North.
March 15 - Fleeing a police officer, fifth-degree possession of marijuana, possession of ammunition or a firearm with a previous felony conviction and possession of machine guns or short-barreled shotguns on the 3900 block of 34th Avenue North.
March 16 - Card fraud on the 4400 block of BNSF Railroad.
- Vehicle theft on the 4000 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
- Theft on the 4000 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
- Driving after cancellation near the intersection of County Road 81 and Lake Drive.
March 17 - Speeding, third-degree driving under the influence and refusal to submit to chemical testing near the intersection of County Road 81 and Wilshire Boulevard.
- Failure to yield to oncoming traffic and traffic crash with property damage near the intersection of 36th Avenue North and Highway 100.
March 18 - Fleeing a police officer, fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, warrant arrest, failure to obey traffic control device, speeding and receiving stolen property near the intersection of County Road 81 and Lake Drive.
- Theft on the 3100 block of Grimes Avenue North.
- Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle near the intersection of Highway 100 and France Avenue North.
- Fourth-degree driving under the influence and careless driving near the intersection of Highway 100 and France Avenue North.
March 19 - First-degree driving under the influence and driving after cancellation on the 4200 block of West Broadway.
March 20 - Theft on the 3700 block of West Broadway.
- Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle near the intersection of 42nd and Regent avenues north.
