Included in the department’s June 14 to 20 reports were these incidents:

June 14 - Driving after license cancellation and speeding near the intersection of 40th Avenue North and County Road 81.

- Two incidents of theft on the 4100 block of West Broadway.

- Obstruction of the legal process and disorderly conduct on the 3800 block of West Broadway.

June 15 - False name given to a police officer on the 4600 block of 40 1/2 Avenue North.

- Theft on the 3700 block of West Broadway.

- Second-degree driving under the influence and violation of driving restrictions near the intersection of Shoreline Drive and Abbott Avenue North.

June 16 - Third-degree driving under the influence, improper vehicle light display and driving after revocation near the intersection of 26th and Upton avenues north.

- First-degree burglary on the 3400 block of Abbott Avenue North.

- Theft on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard and the 4400 block of 45th Avenue North.

June 18 - First-degree premeditated murder on the 3400 block of Grimes Avenue North.

