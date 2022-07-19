Included in the department’s July 4 to 10 reports were these incidents:
July 4 - Warrant arrest on the 4100 block of Hubbard Avenue North and the 3900 block of West Broadway.
- Animal at large and report of an animal scratch or bite on the 3600 block of Quail Avenue North.
- Receiving stolen property, interference with a police officer, driving after revocation and tampering with a motor vehicle near the intersection of West Broadway and France Avenue North.
- Criminal vehicular operation causing great bodily harm, third-degree driving under the influence, failure to obey traffic control device and possession of marijuana near the intersection of 40th Avenue North and County Road 81.
July 5 - Assistance to another agency on the 3700 block of West Broadway.
- Hit and run on the 3600 block of Noble Avenue North.
- First-degree damage to property with a foreseeable risk to bodily harm on the 4300 block of France Avenue North.
July 6 - First-degree criminal sexual conduct and warrant arrest on the 3900 block of West Broadway.
- Hit and run on the 3300 block of McNair Drive.
July 7 - Executed search warrant, fleeing a police officer not in a motor vehicle and fifth-degree possession of marijuana on the 3700 block of West Broadway.
- Recovered vehicle on the 3800 block of West Broadway.
- Theft on the 2900 block of France Avenue North.
July 8 - Vehicle theft on the 3900 block of Xenia Avenue North.
July 9 - Third-degree driving under the influence, careless driving, driving without a valid license and speeding near the intersection of County Road 81 and 40th Avenue North.
- Receiving stolen property, warrant arrest and possession of ammunition or a firearm on the 3900 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Possession of a firearm or ammunition with a previous felony conviction, third-degree driving under the influence, driving after revocation and possession of marijuana on the 3900 block of Vincent Avenue North.
- First-degree damage to property on the 3700 block of Hubbard Avenue North.
- Driving after revocation, failure to provide insurance and warrant arrest near the intersection of 47th and Regent avenues north.
July 10 - Bypassing driving restrictions (ignition interlock system), driving after cancellation and driving an unregistered vehicle near the intersection of County Road 81 and Lake Drive.
- Fifth-degree possession of marijuana, altered firearm serial number and possession of a firearm or ammunition with a previous felony conviction on the 3900 block of Xenia Avenue North.
- Second-degree driving under the influence, bypassing driving restrictions (ignition interlock system), violation of drivers license restrictions, driving after cancellation and driving with expired registration on the 3400 block of 30th Avenue North.
