Included in the department’s July 26 to Aug. 1 reports were these incidents:

July 26 - Theft on the 2900 block of Zenith Avenue North and the 3700 block of Hubbard Avenue North.

- Disorderly conduct and nuisance ordinance violation on the 4300 block of Robbins Landing.

- Possession of drug paraphernalia and warrant arrest near the intersection of County Road 81 and Abbott Avenue North.

July 27 - Fourth-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of 42nd and Hubbard avenues north.

- Vehicle theft on the 3700 block of Zenith Avenue North and the 3700 block of West Broadway.

- Card fraud on the 3400 block of Halifax Avenue North.

July 28 - Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, driving after revocation and fifth-degree possession of marijuana on the 3700 block of County Road 81.

July 29 - Simple robbery on the 4100 block of Lakeview Avenue North.

- Third-degree assault with substantial bodily harm on the 4100 block of Lake Drive.

- Giving police a false name and failure to use a seat belt near the intersection of 40 1/2 Avenue North and West Broadway.

- Possession of pornographic work on the 4100 block of Hubbard Avenue North.

July 30 - Theft on the 3900 block of Quail Avenue North and the 4200 block of 46th Avenue North.

- First-degree aggravated robbery and vehicle theft on the 3700 block of Zenith Avenue North.

Aug. 1 - Second-degree assault on the 3900 block of Yates Avenue North.

