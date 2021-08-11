Included in the department’s July 26 to Aug. 1 reports were these incidents:
July 26 - Theft on the 2900 block of Zenith Avenue North and the 3700 block of Hubbard Avenue North.
- Disorderly conduct and nuisance ordinance violation on the 4300 block of Robbins Landing.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia and warrant arrest near the intersection of County Road 81 and Abbott Avenue North.
July 27 - Fourth-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of 42nd and Hubbard avenues north.
- Vehicle theft on the 3700 block of Zenith Avenue North and the 3700 block of West Broadway.
- Card fraud on the 3400 block of Halifax Avenue North.
July 28 - Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, driving after revocation and fifth-degree possession of marijuana on the 3700 block of County Road 81.
July 29 - Simple robbery on the 4100 block of Lakeview Avenue North.
- Third-degree assault with substantial bodily harm on the 4100 block of Lake Drive.
- Giving police a false name and failure to use a seat belt near the intersection of 40 1/2 Avenue North and West Broadway.
- Possession of pornographic work on the 4100 block of Hubbard Avenue North.
July 30 - Theft on the 3900 block of Quail Avenue North and the 4200 block of 46th Avenue North.
- First-degree aggravated robbery and vehicle theft on the 3700 block of Zenith Avenue North.
Aug. 1 - Second-degree assault on the 3900 block of Yates Avenue North.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.