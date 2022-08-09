Included in the department’s July 25 to 31 reports were these incidents:
July 25 - Theft on the 4000 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
July 26 - Third-degree possession of 3 grams or more heroin, failure to use a single lane, violation of open bottle law, driving after suspension, possession of a firearm with no serial number and possession of a firearm or ammunition with a previous felony conviction near the intersection of France and 33rd avenue north.
- Warrant arrest near the intersection of 31st and Drew avenues north.
July 27 - Third-degree burglary on the 4000 block of West Broadway.
- Second-degree burglary on the 4600 block of Lake Drive.
- Theft on the 4200 block of 40th Avenue North.
July 28 - Warrant arrest on the 3700 block of Hubbard Avenue North and near the intersection of Oakdale and Abbott avenues north.
July 29 - Warrant arrest near the intersection of 36th and Perry avenues north.
- Theft and second-degree burglary on the 3700 block of West Broadway.
- Vehicle theft on the 4000 block of 37th Avenue North.
July 30 - Trespassing on the 4000 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
- Speeding, driving without a valid license ad fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle near the intersection of Yates and 42nd avenues north.
July 31 - Second-degree driving under the influence and carrying a pistol under the influence on the 4000 block of West Broadway.
- Theft on the 4500 block of 40th Avenue North.
- Warrant arrest on the 4100 block of West Broadway.
- Fifth-degree possession of marijuana near the intersection of County Road 81 and 41st Avenue North.
