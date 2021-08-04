Included in the department’s July 19 to 25 reports were these incidents:
July 19 - Third-degree driving under the influence and driving after license suspension/revocation/cancellation near the intersection of 36th Avenue North and West Broadway.
- Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, fourth-degree driving under the influence, carrying a pistol under the influence and carrying a pistol in a public place without a permit near the intersection of West Broadway and 27th Avenue North.
- Theft and third-degree burglary on the 3300 block of Grimes Avenue North.
- Trespassing on the 4300 block of Robbins Landing.
- Theft on the 3800 block of West Broadway.
- False name given to an officer, possession or sale of marijuana, driving after suspension and improper vehicle lighting near the intersection of County Road 81 and 36th Avenue North.
July 20 - Third-degree driving under the influence and driving after revocation near the intersection of County Road 81 and 36th Avenue North.
- Assistance to another agency near the intersection of 27th and Vincent avenues north.
July 22 - Theft by swindle on the 3500 block of McNair Drive.
- Theft on the 3400 block of Abbott Avenue North.
- Fleeing a police officer in a vehicle near the intersection of 42nd Avenue North and Highway 100.
- Vehicle theft on the 2700 block of Abbott Avenue North.
July 23 - Third-degree burglary on the 3900 block of Xenia Avenue North.
July 24 - Driving after revocation and underage drinking and driving near the intersection of County Road 81 and 51st Avenue North.
- Driving after cancellation near the intersection of Oakdale and Abbott avenues north.
July 25 - Violation of driving restrictions, violation of open bottle law, driving after cancellation and first-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of Highway 100 and France Avenue North.
- Interfering with a police officer, carrying a pistol in a public place without a permit and fourth-degree driving under the influence on the 3300 block of Oakdale Avenue North.
- Second-degree driving under the influence, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, failure to stop for a collision, improper display of registration, failure to stop for a stop sign, careless driving and fourth-degree intentional damage to property near the intersection of 40th and Halifax avenues north.
- Fourth-degree driving under the influence, driving after revocation and violation of open bottle law near the intersection of Abbott Avenue North and County Road 81.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.