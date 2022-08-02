Included in the department’s July 18 to 24 reports are these incidents:
July 18 - Third-degree burglary on the 2600 block of Zenith Avenue North.
- Warrant arrest on the 3800 block of Regent Avenue North.
- Second-degree burglary of a building containing a bank with use of force on the 2700 block of York Avenue North.
- Theft on the 3300 block of Halifax Avenue North.
- Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle on the 3700 block of Perry Avenue North.
July 19 - Second-degree burglary with possession of burglary tools on the 3600 block of Noble Avenue North.
- Fourth-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of 41st Avenue North and County Road 81.
- Theft on the 4000 block of West Broadway.
- Driving after cancellation near the intersection of 35th ad Noble avenues north.
July 20 - Fourth-degree intentional damage to property on the 3600 block of Perry Avenue North.
July 21 - Reckless discharge of a firearm on the 3800 block of West Broadway.
July 22 - Third-degree burglary on the 4000 block of West Broadway.
- Vehicle theft on the 4000 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
- Theft on the 4600 block of Chowen Avenue North.
- Third-degree damage to property on the 3700 block of Hubbard Avenue North.
July 23 - Careless driving and fourth-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of Lake Drive and Victory Memorial Drive.
- Fifth-degree possession of marijuana, theft and trespassing on the 4100 block of West Broadway.
- First-degree damage to property on the 3900 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Vehicle theft on the 4400 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Warrant arrest near the intersection of Lakeland and 41st avenues north.
July 24 - Third-degree assault with substantial bodily harm on the 5800 block of 42nd Avenue North.
- Counterfeiting currency on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.
- Animal at large on the 3200 block of Halglo Place and the 3300 block of Halifax Avenue North.
