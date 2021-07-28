Included in the department’s July 12-18 reports were these incidents:
July 12 - Second-degree driving under the influence on the 4300 block of West Broadway.
- Fifth-degree possession of marijuana, possession of a pistol in a public place without a permit and outstanding warrant arrest near the intersection of 37th Avenue North and West Broadway.
- Theft on the 4000 block of Quail Avenue North.
- Driving after cancellation, fourth-degree driving under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia near the intersection of 36th and Regent avenues north.
July 13 - Driving after cancellation on the 3800 block of West Broadway.
- Vehicle theft on the 3700 block of Toledo Avenue North.
- Agency assistance on the 4000 block of West Broadway and the 4200 block of Zane Avenue North.
- Theft on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.
- Interference with a police officer and ordinance violation on the 4000 block of 37th Avenue North.
July 14 - Fifth-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia near the intersection of 39th and Lakeland avenues north.
- Card fraud on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.
- Theft and card fraud on the 3700 block of Crystal Lake Boulevard.
- Receiving stolen property on the 3400 block of Zenith Avenue North.
July 15 - First-degree damage to property on the 3800 block of West Broadway.
- Fourth-degree driving under the influence and speeding near the intersection of Georgia and 42nd avenues north.
July 18 - Fifth-degree sale of a schedule IV substance mixture and outstanding warrant arrest on the 4000 block of West Broadway.
