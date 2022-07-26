Included in the department’s July 11 to 17 reports were these incidents:

July 11 - Fifth-degree possession of marijuana, driving after cancellation, improper vehicle lights, failure to stop for a stop sign and possession of drug paraphernalia near the intersection of Lowry and Washburn avenues north.

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments