Included in the department’s July 11 to 17 reports were these incidents:
July 11 - Fifth-degree possession of marijuana, driving after cancellation, improper vehicle lights, failure to stop for a stop sign and possession of drug paraphernalia near the intersection of Lowry and Washburn avenues north.
- First-degree damage to property on the 5900 block of 42nd Avenue North.
- Theft on the 4100 block of West Broadway.
- Receiving stolen property ad fleeing a police officer by means other than a motor vehicle near the intersection of Lowry and Upton avenues north.
- Possession of a schedule 5 controlled substance, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle and speeding on the 3600 block of Memorial Parkway.
- Possession of ammunition or a firearm with a previous felony conviction and fleeing an officer by means other than a motor vehicle on the 3700 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
July 12 - Theft on the 4100 block of Parker Trail and the 4000 block of West Broadway.
- Fourth-degree intentional damage to property on the 3700 block of West Broadway.
- Counterfeiting currency on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.
July 13 - Damage to squad car on the 4100 block of Hubbard Avenue North.
July 14 - Receiving stolen property and warrant arrest near the intersection of 37th and Penn avenues north.
- Recovered motor vehicle on the 3800 block of West Broadway.
July 15 - Third-degree driving under the influence and speeding near the intersection of Timber Lane and Smithtown Road.
July 16 - Driving after cancellation and warrant arrest near the intersection of West Broadway and 40 1/2 Avenue North.
- Violation of a restraining order on the 3900 block of Perry Avenue North.
July 17 - Third-degree driving under the influence, violation of open bottle law, speeding and failure to signal a turn near the intersection of 44th and Penn avenues north.
- Theft, false name given to an officer, fifth-degree possession of marijuana and warrant arrest on the 4100 block of West Broadway.
- Theft on the 4000 block of West Broadway.
NOTE: The City of Golden Valley did not provide reports for the week of July 18. According to the city website, reports will resume the week of July 25.
